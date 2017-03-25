Taveuni out of competition

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image First Light Taveuni One 7s team wing Lino Waqairaipoa in action at the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s in Suva yesterday. Picture: ATU RASEA

Update: 11:14AM NAILBITING to the end was the second elimination round match at the Fiji Bitter Marist between First Light Taveuni and reigning champs Tabadamu.

It was a repeat of the quarter finals match at the Uluinakau 7s two weeks ago.

More controlled and mature Tabadamu with the services of former rep Nasoni Roko opened the points table with a try to Jone Vota in the 4th minute.

Taveuni's Mesake Varo evened the score like with a try to bring points up 5-5.

Tabadamu made use of the bench with substitution to boost their speed in thw wings resulting almost immediately with two tries.

A rattled Taveuni side made some crucial disciplinary mistakes in the 3rd minute with a late charge by Tomasi Ralulu earning him yellow card.

Six man down First Light Taveuni regrouped with a score to Mesake Varo to bring scores up to 19-12 at full time.

Taveuni now falls out of the main competition.