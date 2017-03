/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image First Light Taveuni getting ready for game in the pool stage of the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s 2017. Picture: LICE MOVONO

Update: 10:31AM THE pruning process has begun at the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s as the unbeaten teams from day continue to forge ahead.

In the second round of eliminations in the main competition Army Green beat Waibasaga 19-0.

Silverwaters Babaas with the inclusion of William Ryder defeated Tokatoka Sharks 12-7.

Newnet Yasawa with the services of Pio Tuwai defeated Police Blue 12-5.

First Light Taveuni takes on defending Champions Tabadamu now.