Treat or pay

+ Enlarge this image Water Authority of Fiji CEO Opetaia Ravai shows a picture of factory waste dumped at the Kinoya Wastewater Treatment Plant at a conference last year. Picture: ATU RASEA

THE Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) will have the legal rights within three months to take legal action against companies disposing illegal waste at the Kinoya Treatment Plant.

This was told to Parliament by Local Government Minister Parveen Kumar after a question from Opposition Leader Ro Teimumu Kepa on how the ministry was dealing with industries that were dumping chemical waste into the sewage system, contributing to the overloading and ineffectiveness of the Kinoya Treatment Plant.

Mr Kumar said Cabinet had endorsed the Trade Waste Policy last month and it would be gazetted in three months.

He said the policy would ensure that there were regulations and enforceable penalties for companies which did not carry out any pre-treatment to their waste before it was brought to the treatment plant.

"The authority has introduced a new Trade Waste Policy with an objective to facilitate the provision of an efficient and effective management system and mechanism for liquid trade waste discharge from industrial and commercial entities inclusive of waste tankers into the WAF wastewater facilities for the protection of the environment and human health," he said.

Mr Kumar said all industrial facilities in the Central Division connected to the reticulated waste water system which discharged their liquid waste through the waste water lines and processed at Kinoya Treatment Plant before it was allowed to discharge into the marine environment.