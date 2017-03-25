Security concerns

/ Front page / News

THE Fiji Islands Security Employers Association (FISEA) is concerned that some security companies are yet to join the association.

FISEA president Vilikesa Raqio says it has been a challenge for him to try and get security companies to join FISEA which is the only recognised security body in Fiji.

"FISEA is recognised by the Government of the day and once security companies join the association, they have to be in compliance with Fiji National Provident Fund (FNPF), Fiji Revenue and Customs Authority (FRCA), the Labour Department and Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) standards," he said.

"I want to let all security companies know that you will not be able to run away from the law because there's a time when FNPF and FRCA will come knocking at your door."

Mr Raqio said there was a need for all security companies to work together for the benefit of Fiji's security industry. He said he was aware that a group of security companies wanted to form another association but he reassured that FISEA was currently the only association recognised by the Government.

"FISEA was formed in 2003 and after working in conjunction with the Ministry of Defence, a security decree was passed in Parliament in 2011 which was also the same year the security licensing board was formed," he said.

"If there was no decree, your security company will not operate today because you don't have the master licence."

Mr Raqio advised the private sector and government departments to ensure they hired security companies which were in compliance with FRCA, FNPF, labour laws, the Ministry of Defence, and with a master and business licence.

Also, he claimed some security companies lowered their rates because they were not in compliance with the law.

Mr Raqio said a $100 fee would have to be paid by any security company wanting to join the association.

There are currently 12 security companies under FISEA.