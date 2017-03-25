Patience finally pays off

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Best All Rounder award recipient, Peni Tikomaisolomoni gets a congratulatory kiss from mum Makelesi Luaca after receiving his award during the National Fire Authority passing out parade at the Togalevu Naval Base outside Lami on Thursday. Picture: JONACAN

AFTER working as a volunteer for the National Fire Authority for the past five years, Peni Tikoisolomoni finally reaped the reward of his hard work after receiving the Best All Round Recruit Award at the Firefighter Recruits Passing out Parade.

The humble 30-year-old said volunteering at the Pacific Harbour fire station for the past five years was a challenging period for him, however, he was motivated and determined to become a firefighter.

"The attributes which helped me achieve my goals were patience, a positive attitude, learning from all my mistakes, hardwork and being a team player," he said.

"I look forward to improving on my firefighting skills, and I believe that everyone makes mistakes and that's where one learns."

Makelesi Luaca, 52, said she was thankful to God for helping her son achieve such a milestone in his life.

"He is the eldest of my five children and he has always been a quiet boy who worked very hard when striving for his goals," she said.

There were two other special awards given: Aisake Raratabu scooped the Best Recruit in Practical Drills Award; and Peni Balenaivalu received the Top Aggregated Award on Thursday.