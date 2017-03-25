Fiji Time: 4:29 PM on Saturday 25 March

$2.4m grant for NFA

Faria Begum
Saturday, March 25, 2017

THE Minister for Local Government, Housing, Environment, Infrastructure and Transport Parveen Kumar, informed the Parliament on Thursday about Government's assistance towards the National Fire Authority (NFA).

With a government grant of $2.4million, construction of the Nabouwalu and Rakiraki fire stations would begin in the next two months.

Mr Kumar also reiterated on the essential purchases made for the improvement and betterment of the services provided by NFA.

"Government has provided the National Fire Authority with grants to the tune of $0.6 million for the purchase of two emergency ambulance vehicles, fully fitted with first aid equipment chemical suits worth $200,000 and breathing apparatus kits worth $200,000," he said.

"Fire hydrant grants have also been consistently provided to allow National Fire Authority, in conjunction with Water Authority of Fiji, to place fire hydrants in current subdivisions where no fire hydrants are in existence."

Mr Kumar also confirmed the purchase of 271 fire hydrants that are being installed by the Water Authority of Fiji.








