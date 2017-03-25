Fiji Time: 4:29 PM on Saturday 25 March

Konrote pleads for reliable sanitation services

Mere Naleba
Saturday, March 25, 2017

THE President, Jioji Konrote, pleaded with representatives from members countries during the United Nations World Water Day celebrations to keep on top of the agenda to advance access to sanitation services.

Mr Konrote said as the President of a nation so disproportionately affected by the impact of climate change, it was important for global leaders to deliberate on how best to assist Smaller Islands Developing States (SIDS).

"Developing countries need support to make that happen. That needs to arrive in the form of funding, technical training and assistance and the transfer of relevant technologies," he said.

"The unfortunate reality is that efforts to make these important advancements are hampered by global crises such as climate change that the most vulnerable nations have done little to cause."

Mr Konrote said a deep gap remained between the resources available to affected nations and what was necessary to adapt a water and sanitation system that would allow people to have access to reliable and resilient services to people.

"There is little debate on the scale of problems we face. But, in many ways, we need to change our thinking about how those problems must be addressed.

"Not only from the larger international community, but stretching all the way down to the day to day decisions and behaviours of our citizens.

"For every actor, on every scale, the focus should remain fixed on the protection of the environments and ecosystems that sustain us."

Mr Konrote said if the human race remained true to protecting the ecosystem, they would in turn benefit from it.








