FPRA receives sponsorship

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Performing Rights Association's Laisa Vulakoro updating Katy Miller of Vatuvara Private Islands on the FPRA Awards in Suva earlier this week. Picture: ELIKI NUKUTABU

THE Fiji Performing Rights Association is encouraged by the response it has been getting towards its FPRA Music Awards Night in May.

Of the 15 categories, 10 have been sponsored so far for the biggest night for performers in the country.

FPRA director Laisa Vulakoro said the response they had been getting from organisations in sponsoring the individual categories was overwhelming.

"It has been good to see organisations and individuals coming out to help us in promoting the talents of local artistes and composers in the country," she said.

"We are also hopeful of having the remaining five categories to be sponsored.

"There are some promising clients who have shown interest in doing so and we are closely working with them."

Vulakoro said the tickets for the awards night were selling out fast and people had already started booking tables.

She said they expected about 400 people to attend the awards night in May.