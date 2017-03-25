Fiji Time: 4:28 PM on Saturday 25 March

Voter database

Mere Naleba
Saturday, March 25, 2017

A TEAM from the Fijian Elections Office is in Cook Islands and Kiribati to conduct voter registrations for Fijians living there.

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem said one of the challenges was that many Fijians living abroad had expired passports.

"The Pacific Island countries do not have honorary consulates which our team is able to liaise with to plan out the registration drive," he said.

"As there were no honorary consulates, contact persons from the Pacific Island countries were engaged on a voluntary basis and therefore, we needed to work at their pace.

"In addition, the required documentation for registration include a valid Fijian passport and the team faced challenges with expired passports."

Mr Saneem said the FEO recorded 131 new registrations from Fijians living in Tonga last week.

The team also replaced six voter registration cards and made 25 voter registration amendments.

Former local journalist Iliesa Tora, who lives in Tonga, said the high turnout of Fijians wanting to participate in the 2018 General Election was encouraging.

Tora said the two-member team focused on Fijians living in Nuku'alofa and Vava'u.

He said the team conducted registrations in Nuku'alofa last Friday and Saturday and again on Monday.

Fijians living in Vava'u were not able to register after inclement weather disrupted flight schedules.

Tora said they had been informed that an FEO officer would travel from Fiji to Vava'u to conduct registrations.








