Farmers seek assistance

Felix Chaudhary
Saturday, March 25, 2017

MEMBERS of the Lautoka Cane Producers Association who use manual labourers to cut cane questioned the organisation's investment into two new mechanical harvesters.

Speaking at the association's annual general meeting in Lautoka earlier this week, some farmers said investing in mechanical harvesters did not benefit all members.

They called for association president Parbindar Singh to provide subsidies or benefits to growers whose farms were located on hilly areas where mechanical harvesters could not be used.

Mr Singh said last year the association made a $70,000 profit from mechanical harvester hire fees.

"And whatever money we earned, it all went to our farmers," he said.

"I understand that farmers on flat land benefit through the investment in mechanical harvesters but I also want to point out that all farmers benefit through the revenue that is derived."

Growers at the forum suggested that fertiliser subsidies be given to farmers who had no option but to use manual labourers to harvest their cane.








