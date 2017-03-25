Fiji Time: 4:29 PM on Saturday 25 March

Interim president discusses flaws

Felix Chaudhary
Saturday, March 25, 2017

HARISH Chandra, the taxi operator who claims to be the interim president of the Fiji Taxi Association, says one of the biggest issues facing the organisation was its lack of true representation of the industry.

"We have 8000 taxi operators or owners in the country and out of this, only 2000 are members of the Fiji Taxi Association," he said.

"And at present, out of the 3800 iTaukei taxi operators nationwide, only five are members of the association. And this is a real concern because we want a fair and equal distribution and representation of members and we want every operator to be a member of the association. People have shied away from becoming a member because they do not feel it is representative of all operators and this must change."

Mr Chandra was announced interim president after a vote from the floor after association

general-secretary Rishi Ram deferred the meeting because of in-fighting at the annual general meeting held in Nadi last Sunday. Mr Ram said Mr Chandra could not have been appointed interim president because the AGM had not been held and the vote conducted was unconstitutional.








