AGM issue

Felix Chaudhary
Saturday, March 25, 2017

TWO opposing factions of the Fiji Taxi Association say they will ask the Fijian Elections Office to help convene the organisation's annual general meeting.

This after last Sunday's AGM was brought to a premature end because of in-fighting.

FTA general-secretary Rishi Ram said he would write to the FEO.

Similar claims were made by Harish Chandra, the man who is claiming to be the interim president.

Association members have expressed disappointment with what transpired last Sunday and are waiting to see which claim will be entertained by the FEO.

Mr Ram maintains he is still the general- secretary under the terms of the association's constitution.

"I will be writing to the FEO to ask for their help in staging our AGM in about three months' time," he said.

"We cannot continue to have disunity within the association and that is why I have deferred the AGM.

Mr Chandra claims he was appointed interim president by virtue of a vote that was conducted last Sunday when the AGM was called off.

Questions sent to the Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem seeking confirmation on the claims made by Mr Ram and Mr Chandra remained unanswered.

(Rishi Ram:

"Every branch needs to ensure that members are aware of the provisions in our constitution and all the necessary financial and other obligations need to be straightened out before we can meet and hold the AGM."

Chandra:

"I just want to see the association united and back on track," he said.

"I will be contacting the FEO to seek their advice and guidance in holding an AGM as soon as possible."








