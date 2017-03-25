Fiji Time: 4:29 PM on Saturday 25 March

COP 23, fossil fuel agenda

Luisa Qiolevu
Saturday, March 25, 2017

THE Pacific Islands Climate Action Network (PICAN) has called on the Fiji Government to initiate a new dialogue at the COP23 that intends to keep fossil fuels in the ground.

This is after a Pacific civil society group strongly welcomed a new alliance of Australian environmental groups which have vowed to stop construction of the world's largest coal mine.

PICAN is a regional umbrella alliance of 58 non-governmental and civil society organisations from the Pacific which work to address climate change in the region and it is the Pacific regional node of the Climate Action Network International.

PICAN co-ordinator Krishneil Narayan said Fiji had the chance to leave a legacy in the global climate talks by sharing information and building consensus on ambitious policy measures to tackle the extraction of fossil fuels.

Mr Narayan said the Stop Adani Alliance, which was launched in Canberra by the former leader of the Australian Greens, Bob Brown, was aimed at saving the Great Barrier Reef and to protect the climate and ocean for future generations.








