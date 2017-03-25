Call to relook draft

/ Front page / News

THE village headman in Navoci, Nadi says the provision in the draft village bylaws requiring a man to own land and house prior to marriage should be reassessed.

Epeli Saukuru said youths in urban centres would find difficulties in fulfilling this requirement.

"What we need to realise is that for urban centres such as Nadi, most of their land has been used up for development," he said.

"Where are they going to find land to build a home in the future if we continue to provide land for development? More so where are they going to go?

"I believe this needs to be reassessed because these are factors that have not been considered."

Mr Saukuru raised his concerns at the National Development Plan consultations at Nadi Muslim College on Wednesday.

Ministry of Economy's acting chief economist Ovini Ralulu said while they were happy to record concerns raised on the village bylaws, they were not in a position to comment on the issue.

Queries sent to the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs permanent secretary on Wednesday remained unanswered yesterday.