'Archaic' village bylaws

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Provincial administrator Nadroga Peni Koro (right) has a chat with Rusiate Natoga (left) Ilaisa Navolu and Tariasi Valave after public consultations in Sigatoka. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

A NADROGA village headman says enactment of the village bylaws could force many youths to leave for urban centres.

Semo Village headman Rusiate Natoga said those who were conflicted or did not agree with the enactment of the law were educated and conscious of their human rights.

"Children nowadays are conscious of their rights and the freedom they have to express themselves," he said. "If we enact these laws and they find that it is not agreeable with their lifestyle, who then will live in the villages?"

Sila village headman Sairusi Naravu, 60, said times had changed and some of the laws were archaic.

"Brewing and drinking alcovhol in the village will be considered a crime once this is enacted and people have mixed feelings about it," he said. "We know these laws are something that we have followed for years but this sort of formalises everything and to be honest, we've done well in the past to deal with issues such as brewing and drinking alcohol in the villages. It all seems a bit too drastic."

Mr Naravu said further consultations were needed.

"The team from the iTaukei Affairs Ministry needs to go to respective villages and hold consultations not just speak with the village headman at a meeting and that's it.

Attempts to obtain comments from the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs were futile.

"People themselves need to hear from them on the laws they are about to gazette because it will not be the same if we are the ones having to relay the message."