Demand for free screening

+ Enlarge this image Sahyadri Specialty Pacific Hospital Ltd Fiji director Professor Manu Munibhargav in Suva on Wednesday. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

THERE is a reported demand from people for free screenings in other medical areas apart from cancer, heart and orthopedic related problems.

Sahyadri Specialty Pacific Hospital Ltd (SSPHL) Fiji said people and the board of visitors of some hospitals in the Western and Northern divisions had shown great interest in free screenings.

Registered in Fiji, the company which is fully owned by New Zealand citizens, has a joint venture agreement with the Ministry of Health and Medical Services to provide super speciality treatment to Fijians.

While SSPHL has been conducting free screenings in oncology, cardiology and advanced orthopedic, the cost of surgeries is fixed by the Fijian Government.

"There is a demand now for free screenings for pediatric ophthalmology, ear, nose and throat related diseases," said SSPHL Fiji director Professor Manu Munibhargav.

"Following the requests we have received, we will approach the respective authorities and explore the possibility of conducting such screenings in different locations in the best interest of the Fijian population.

"Many patients benefitted from the past free screenings in oncology, cardiology and orthopedic and treatment was made possible at the early stage.

"We at SSPHL believe that medical treatment/facilities must be made available, accessible, affordable and accountable."

SSPHL will bring a team of specialists from India to perform open heart surgeries at Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva for two weeks from May 14.

A team of Indian specialists will also perform advanced orthopedic surgeries, namely hip and knee replacements, at Lautoka Hospital for a week from the same date.

Prof Munibhargav said local doctors, nurses and paramedical staff would be an integral part of the surgeries and they would also be trained on the super specialty medical procedures.

"There are many young doctors who are very enthusiastic in learning new techniques and adopting new technology in the medical field," he said.

"We are open to providing free training for Fijian doctors and nurses in our associated hospitals in India free of cost for a short duration, maximum of six months."

People can make further enquires on the services directly with the SSPHL team via email - pacifichealth2000@gmail.com.