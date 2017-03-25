Fiji Time: 4:29 PM on Saturday 25 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Demand for free screening

Avinesh Gopal
Saturday, March 25, 2017

THERE is a reported demand from people for free screenings in other medical areas apart from cancer, heart and orthopedic related problems.

Sahyadri Specialty Pacific Hospital Ltd (SSPHL) Fiji said people and the board of visitors of some hospitals in the Western and Northern divisions had shown great interest in free screenings.

Registered in Fiji, the company which is fully owned by New Zealand citizens, has a joint venture agreement with the Ministry of Health and Medical Services to provide super speciality treatment to Fijians.

While SSPHL has been conducting free screenings in oncology, cardiology and advanced orthopedic, the cost of surgeries is fixed by the Fijian Government.

"There is a demand now for free screenings for pediatric ophthalmology, ear, nose and throat related diseases," said SSPHL Fiji director Professor Manu Munibhargav.

"Following the requests we have received, we will approach the respective authorities and explore the possibility of conducting such screenings in different locations in the best interest of the Fijian population.

"Many patients benefitted from the past free screenings in oncology, cardiology and orthopedic and treatment was made possible at the early stage.

"We at SSPHL believe that medical treatment/facilities must be made available, accessible, affordable and accountable."

SSPHL will bring a team of specialists from India to perform open heart surgeries at Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva for two weeks from May 14.

A team of Indian specialists will also perform advanced orthopedic surgeries, namely hip and knee replacements, at Lautoka Hospital for a week from the same date.

Prof Munibhargav said local doctors, nurses and paramedical staff would be an integral part of the surgeries and they would also be trained on the super specialty medical procedures.

"There are many young doctors who are very enthusiastic in learning new techniques and adopting new technology in the medical field," he said.

"We are open to providing free training for Fijian doctors and nurses in our associated hospitals in India free of cost for a short duration, maximum of six months."

People can make further enquires on the services directly with the SSPHL team via email - pacifichealth2000@gmail.com.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65090.6319
JPY 54.714051.7140
GBP 0.38790.3799
EUR 0.45160.4396
NZD 0.69980.6668
AUD 0.64240.6174
USD 0.48950.4725

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 24th, March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 3-way battle
  2. Sisters die in house fire
  3. Taveuni out of competition
  4. Marist prunes winners
  5. NFP dairy proposal rejected
  6. Dam gives way
  7. Baber updates 7s list
  8. Marist 7s: Tuwai's Newnet gets second semis spot
  9. Board clears air on land claims issue
  10. Ice impresses on sevens return

Top Stories this Week

  1. Shock after brutal attack Tuesday (21 Mar)
  2. Students sent home Tuesday (21 Mar)
  3. Man rapes wife, jailed Tuesday (21 Mar)
  4. Uni urges Fijians to apply for NZ grants Monday (20 Mar)
  5. 7s star told don't reoffend Friday (24 Mar)
  6. Landowners demand $20m compensation from State Thursday (23 Mar)
  7. RKS retains Tailevu Zone title Wednesday (22 Mar)
  8. Concerns over explicit online pictures Tuesday (21 Mar)
  9. QVS blue ribbon king to miss Coke Games Wednesday (22 Mar)
  10. Minister issues maternity benefits warning Tuesday (21 Mar)