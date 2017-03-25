Churches to focus on wellness

/ Front page / News

NEW situations challenge the church to have new forms of ministry and with the rise of new and powerful forms of illness and disease, the church needs to re-examine its commitment to this ministry of health and wholeness.

This was shared by Pacific Theological College principal and Professor of Ecumenism Reverend Uili Feleterika Nokise during a public lecture series in Suva on Thursday night.

The lecture was based on the theme — Wellbeing: Our capacity to imagine, express new possibilities and find new solutions to complex issues.

Mr Nokise said his involvement with theological education over the past 27 years had confirmed his suspicion that the church had also become reserved in its approach and understanding of people's wellbeing.

"Many churches are simply not organised to minister to these specific church and community youths," he said.

"As such, there is an urgent need in the church for a new understanding of its biblical and traditional role as a place of healing and wholeness.

Mr Nokise said issues such as substance abuse, violence on the streets and homes, suicide were rising causes of death in all communities and increasing.

"Mental illness, spouse and child abuse and acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS) are major health problems that affect every community and church and as more and more church families are affected by these, it becomes increasingly clear that the ministry of the church must include a broader understanding of health, wholeness and salvation," he added.