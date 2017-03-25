1869 amputations recorded by ministry

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Health and Hospital Services Rosy Akbar and Josefa Dulakiverata during the break at Parliament. Picture: JONA KONATACI

THE Ministry of Health and Medical Services carried out 1869 amputations from 2014 to last year.

Health and Medical Services Minister Rosy Akbar revealed this in her ministerial statement in Parliament on Thursday.

Ms Akbar said of these, 835 were females and 1034 were males who had lower amputations.

"We are talking about 1869 families who have been affected by NCDs. Losing a limb often affects not only the individual who lost the limb, but also their family members, who need help both supporting the amputee and adjusting to possible changes in the family's financial situation," she said.

Earlier statistics revealed that the amputation rate in Fiji was one in every eight hours.

She said the ministry had identified premature mortality — deaths of Fijians under 70 years old — as a major development issue for government and the nation.

"The major causes of premature deaths in Fiji are NCDs — the top three are heart, diabetes and stroke. Premature deaths means premature illness and disability.

"Premature illness and disability means unhealthy lifestyles or behaviours in childhood," she said.