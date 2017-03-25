/ Front page / News

THE opening of the new low risk maternity unit in Makoi is yet to be finalised.

Minister for Health and Medical Services Rosy Akbar revealed this outside Parliament on Thursday.

"It is not ready yet," she said when asked for an update on the maternity unit.

The construction works for the unit started last year and it was expected to be opened this month.

Ms Akbar said the building contractors were working on a few touch ups on the building before it is expected to be handed to the ministry to furnish.

The establishment of the new Makoi Maternity Unit was provided for in the 2015/16 budget allocation.

The ministry was allocated $5.5 million for the construction of the 10-bed unit.