A-G clarifies Act

NO workers representative will be included on the Fiji National Provident Fund (FNPF) board, says Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed- Khaiyum.

He confirmed this in Parliament on Thursday after Opposition parliamentarian Prem Singh asked Mr Sayed-Khaiyum if the FNPF Act would be amended to include a worker representative to fairly represent the interest of workers because the FNPF was founded on tripartism.

Mr Sayed- Khaiyum said the law no longer had a provision to have two reps each from the employers, employees and Government although the institution was founded on tripartism.

"The 400,000 members that FNPF has needs to ensure that it has a board that actually understands investment, a board that adheres to best practices and a board that has the acumen and a know-how to be able to deal with complex commercial financial investment transaction," he said.

He said the Act mandated that the qualifications of directors was based on appropriate skills and expertise in various areas.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said two trade unionists were on the board and made more than $100,000 between 2007 and 2009.

He said the country could not go back in time to fix the institution, but what could be done was to ensure that the future of FNPF members was secured.

"At the end of the day what matters is how much return in investments that the individual members are getting. It is not an issue of tripartism. If you talk to any ordinary FNPF member, they just want the best person to look after their money. The only way we can ensure it is secured is ensuring that we have the right people on the board to ensure that these funds are used properly."