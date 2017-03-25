Fiji Time: 4:29 PM on Saturday 25 March

Police call off search

Mere Naleba
Saturday, March 25, 2017

THE Fiji Police Force has called off the search for a three-year-old girl and a boat master who went missing at sea last Sunday.

After six days of searching the Makogai waters and its nearby areas, police have decided to pull out all resources utilised during the search and rescue mission.

The family of Mere Bakena, 3, of Vagadaci Village on Ovalau is still trying to come to terms with the loss of their youngest child.

Mere was in the boat belonging to the Ministry of Fisheries with her mother Rozie Bakena and two other siblings, the boat master, his wife, their child and two other children from Vagadaci Village.

Tragedy struck when the fibreglass boat capsized.

Chief of operations, Assistant Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu said the decision to call off the search was made on Thursday night.

"However, we continue to call on mariners and those living in the coastal areas to call us if they have any information."








