Trio appear in court

/ Front page / News

THREE men from Navutu, Lautoka who allegedly stabbed a taxidriver earlier this week made their first appearance in the Lautoka Magistrates Court yesterday.

John Oliver, Navitalai King, 21, and Hendrick Catdeck, 19, were each charged with one count of attempted murder, one count of aggravated robbery, one count of theft and one count of serious assault.

Appearing before Magistrate Ragajeeva Wimalasena, the men requested legal representation from the Legal Aid Commission.

The men were denied bail by Mr Wimalasena.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Avil Kumar said the group had allegedly committed a crime on a victim who was a public service vehicle driver offering a service to the public.

The driver was allegedly attacked on Wednesday morning by three men.

The case has been adjourned to April 7 for mention.