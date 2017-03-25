Women urged to unite

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Adi Vasemaca Wati of Naloto Village in Verata in Tailevu holds beaded curtain during the Tailevu Provincial Women's Craft Show at Syria Park in Nausori yesterday. Picture: JONA KONATACI

WOMEN have been urged to continue to work in unity for the betterment of their households and communities.

The request was made by Ministry of Women acting director Reijieli Mawa at the opening ceremony of the three-day Tailevu Provincial Craft Show at Syria Park in Nausori yesterday.

"Be empowered and be the change is the theme for this year's Expo. We can be agents of change and contribute effectively towards nation building unless we are empowered economically, socially, psychologically and spiritually as well," she said.

A total of 210 women displayed their craft work yesterday.

Ms Mawa said the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation had progressively implemented policies, programs and projects in addressing issues of poverty, gender equality and empowerment of women for the benefit of women, families and communities as a whole.

"The National Women's Expo including the divisional craft shows is a good example of a successful program that has built the capacities of rural women artisans and connected them to markets for the sustainability of their income-generating projects funded by the ministry," she said.

"The Government is committed to gender equality and empowerment of women."

Ms Mawa said around the world, resilient and resourceful rural women contributed in a multitude of ways through different livelihood strategies.

"They do all this in order to lift their families and communities out of poverty," she said.

"Women work as unpaid, on-farm and non-farm labourers, as wage labourers for others in agriculture and agro-industry, as entrepreneurs, traders, and providers of services, as leaders and as caretakers of children and the elderly."