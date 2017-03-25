Fiji Time: 4:28 PM on Saturday 25 March

FLP offers condolences

Tevita Vuibau
Saturday, March 25, 2017

FIJI Labour Party leader Mahendra Chaudhry has sent his sympathies and condolences to the people of London after an attack in the precincts of Parliament House at Westminster on Wednesday killed five people and wounded 40 others.

The attacker was later identified by police as Khalid Masood.

According to the BBC, Mr Masood drove into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge before crashing his car into railings and then running into the grounds of Parliament, armed with a knife.

"Regrettably, such terrorist attacks on innocent people are becoming quite frequent in Europe and must be condemned," Mr Chaudhry said.

He said the London attack targeted Britain's most prestigious institution and was rightly seen by the British Prime Minister as an attack on their democratic values and traditions and stand on human rights, freedom of speech and the rule of law.

"The worsening security situation calls for enhanced vigilance and stepped up security measures particularly around this highly popular tourist spot to guard against a repeat of such horrific incidents in the future.

"On behalf of the Fiji Labour Party, I express my sympathies to the people of London and send our deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones and those injured in this terror attack."








