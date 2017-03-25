Unit marks Purple Day

/ Front page / News

EDUCATION and awareness play a vital role in dealing with the stigma associated with epilepsy.

This was one of the main issues discussed at the commemoration of Epilepsy Fiji (Purple Day) by the Colonial War Memorial Hospital's Epilepsy Unit in Suva yesterday.

With about 8000 people affected by epilepsy in the country, the day brought together doctors, patients and families associated with the condition.

CWMH consultant physician Dr Shrish Acharya said the day was commemorated to create awareness on what epilepsy was and to remove the stigma associated with it.

"We want to make people know that we are here for them and they are not alone and we can support them in whichever way we can," he said.

"At the moment most people don't want to talk about epilepsy and that is what we are trying to change among people.

"People are afraid of stigma or discrimination and also some families think that their child will be discriminated therefore they do not seek medical help.

"Not many people come out with this sickness. Many people don't want to get married or want to go to social events because of this fear."

Dr Acharya said the new Epilepsy Unit was focused on creating awareness in schools, workplaces, settlements and villages.