Fiji Time: 4:29 PM on Saturday 25 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Vulakoro urges support for TB patients

Luisa Qiolevu
Saturday, March 25, 2017

TAKING care of people suffering from tuberculosis and giving them the support they truly need goes a long way, says local singer Laisa Vulakoro.

Vulakoro, who is known as the Vude Queen, said this during the World Tuberculosis Day celebration at the PJ Twomey Hospital in Tamavua, Suva yesterday. "For an old disease that has been around for centuries, why haven't we eradicated the disease," she said.

She said like every disease in the local community, people who contracted the disease were often discriminated against.

"Perhaps there is a lack of knowledge among communities that this disease is curable," she said.

"The public needs to be made aware that tuberculosis is curable as long as people complete the recommended treatment. All it takes is medications taken on a daily basis to get rid of TB."

Vulakoro said healthcare workers had been tasked with a huge responsibility in restoring health and vital energy into a TB patient.

"With the demanding workload, it is often difficult, keeping in mind that the patients you care for are individuals with needs.

"You must always strive to extend a helping hand with a listening and not a hearing heart, like the Lord Jesus Christ who is the great physician, in order to humanise the services you provide," she said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65090.6319
JPY 54.714051.7140
GBP 0.38790.3799
EUR 0.45160.4396
NZD 0.69980.6668
AUD 0.64240.6174
USD 0.48950.4725

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 24th, March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 3-way battle
  2. Sisters die in house fire
  3. Taveuni out of competition
  4. Marist prunes winners
  5. NFP dairy proposal rejected
  6. Dam gives way
  7. Baber updates 7s list
  8. Marist 7s: Tuwai's Newnet gets second semis spot
  9. Board clears air on land claims issue
  10. Ice impresses on sevens return

Top Stories this Week

  1. Shock after brutal attack Tuesday (21 Mar)
  2. Students sent home Tuesday (21 Mar)
  3. Man rapes wife, jailed Tuesday (21 Mar)
  4. Uni urges Fijians to apply for NZ grants Monday (20 Mar)
  5. 7s star told don't reoffend Friday (24 Mar)
  6. Landowners demand $20m compensation from State Thursday (23 Mar)
  7. RKS retains Tailevu Zone title Wednesday (22 Mar)
  8. Concerns over explicit online pictures Tuesday (21 Mar)
  9. QVS blue ribbon king to miss Coke Games Wednesday (22 Mar)
  10. Minister issues maternity benefits warning Tuesday (21 Mar)