Vulakoro urges support for TB patients

+ Enlarge this image TB survivors Anita Deo, 56, and her granddaughter Ahana Nand, Hari Raj Naicker, Laisa Vulakoro and Hyunwon Kim cut the cake to mark TB Day celebrations at PJ Twomey Hospital yesterday. Picture: JONA KONATACI

TAKING care of people suffering from tuberculosis and giving them the support they truly need goes a long way, says local singer Laisa Vulakoro.

Vulakoro, who is known as the Vude Queen, said this during the World Tuberculosis Day celebration at the PJ Twomey Hospital in Tamavua, Suva yesterday. "For an old disease that has been around for centuries, why haven't we eradicated the disease," she said.

She said like every disease in the local community, people who contracted the disease were often discriminated against.

"Perhaps there is a lack of knowledge among communities that this disease is curable," she said.

"The public needs to be made aware that tuberculosis is curable as long as people complete the recommended treatment. All it takes is medications taken on a daily basis to get rid of TB."

Vulakoro said healthcare workers had been tasked with a huge responsibility in restoring health and vital energy into a TB patient.

"With the demanding workload, it is often difficult, keeping in mind that the patients you care for are individuals with needs.

"You must always strive to extend a helping hand with a listening and not a hearing heart, like the Lord Jesus Christ who is the great physician, in order to humanise the services you provide," she said.