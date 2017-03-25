Fiji Time: 4:28 PM on Saturday 25 March

400 homes to benefit

Felix Chaudhary
Saturday, March 25, 2017

FOUR hundred rural households in the Western Division's cane belt area will receive electricity thanks to a $10 million European Union-funded solar power program.

Implemented by the Pacific Community (SPC), the micro projects program will result in 400 homes located in Sigatoka, Nadi, Lautoka, Ba, Tavua and Rakiraki being installed with lights and power points by the middle of this year.

SPC deputy director-general Dr Audrey Aumua said energy poverty, including access to electricity, was one of the most important obstacles to social and economic development of the rural, remote and resource poor communities.

"The high costs of fossil fuels can account for up to 25 per cent of average rural incomes making conventional energy increasingly unaffordable for the poor," she said.

Dr Aumua said the five households receiving freezers and the 50 being supplied solar-powered water pumps had been selected because they demonstrated existing income-boosting potential.

She said some households already supplemented their sugarcane income with other agricultural produce such as seasonal vegetables, root crops and fruits.

Access to solar water pumps would enable them to keep produce irrigated and increase production.

Farmers located near coastal areas who were engaged in fishing for extra income were given access to freezers to store their fish.








