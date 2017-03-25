Fiji Time: 4:28 PM on Saturday 25 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Clark clarifies

Felix Chaudhary
Saturday, March 25, 2017

MECHANICAL parts and equipment found at the Rarawai sugar mill yard in Ba are not related to the cogeneration project or a new boiler.

This was confirmed by Fiji Sugar Corporation CEO Graham Clark.

"There was an article run in The Fiji Times which alluded to the parts being linked to the cogeneration plant or a new boiler and we have found out that the parts are actually spares and parts that were left over from previous capital projects from about five years ago," he said.

Mr Clark said the country's three mills — Rarawai, Lautoka and Labasa — were undergoing maintenance checks and preparations were on track for the factories to open for crushing by June this year.

"We're progressing very well with our maintenance program and are carefully monitoring the state of our maintenance as we move along.

"We plan to do a full review of all three mills next week and will advise as to the state of readiness for our factories at that time."

The FSC board will also meet next week and one of the key items on the agenda is the fate of the

Penang sugar mill in Rakiraki.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65090.6319
JPY 54.714051.7140
GBP 0.38790.3799
EUR 0.45160.4396
NZD 0.69980.6668
AUD 0.64240.6174
USD 0.48950.4725

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 24th, March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 3-way battle
  2. Sisters die in house fire
  3. Taveuni out of competition
  4. Marist prunes winners
  5. NFP dairy proposal rejected
  6. Dam gives way
  7. Baber updates 7s list
  8. Marist 7s: Tuwai's Newnet gets second semis spot
  9. Board clears air on land claims issue
  10. Ice impresses on sevens return

Top Stories this Week

  1. Shock after brutal attack Tuesday (21 Mar)
  2. Students sent home Tuesday (21 Mar)
  3. Man rapes wife, jailed Tuesday (21 Mar)
  4. Uni urges Fijians to apply for NZ grants Monday (20 Mar)
  5. 7s star told don't reoffend Friday (24 Mar)
  6. Landowners demand $20m compensation from State Thursday (23 Mar)
  7. RKS retains Tailevu Zone title Wednesday (22 Mar)
  8. Concerns over explicit online pictures Tuesday (21 Mar)
  9. QVS blue ribbon king to miss Coke Games Wednesday (22 Mar)
  10. Minister issues maternity benefits warning Tuesday (21 Mar)