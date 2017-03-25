Clark clarifies

/ Front page / News

MECHANICAL parts and equipment found at the Rarawai sugar mill yard in Ba are not related to the cogeneration project or a new boiler.

This was confirmed by Fiji Sugar Corporation CEO Graham Clark.

"There was an article run in The Fiji Times which alluded to the parts being linked to the cogeneration plant or a new boiler and we have found out that the parts are actually spares and parts that were left over from previous capital projects from about five years ago," he said.

Mr Clark said the country's three mills — Rarawai, Lautoka and Labasa — were undergoing maintenance checks and preparations were on track for the factories to open for crushing by June this year.

"We're progressing very well with our maintenance program and are carefully monitoring the state of our maintenance as we move along.

"We plan to do a full review of all three mills next week and will advise as to the state of readiness for our factories at that time."

The FSC board will also meet next week and one of the key items on the agenda is the fate of the

Penang sugar mill in Rakiraki.