Milk rejection cases

/ Front page / News

THE Ministry of Agriculture is carrying out a farm level investigation for more than 20 farmers in Vatukoula to determine why a buyer in Ba keeps rejecting their milk.

In response to questions sent last month, the ministry said it was also monitoring milking practices of farmers.

"Milk quality testing is a requirement of the milk processor so it is their responsibility," the statement said.

"Milk rejection is caused by a number of factors.

"Milk testing is Fiji Dairy Limited's (FDL) role and there is only one test that is done on site - the Alcohol Test.

"Generally, this test is done at the collection centre by the FDL staff and farm testing should be agreed upon by FDL.

"Milk rejected on alcohol test is still good milk but cannot be processed with heat treatment process for UHT production (68 per cent alcohol test).

"Once the ministry is made aware about milk rejection, attempts are made by staff to attend to the farm and carry out necessary inspections.

"This is done on a case by case basis." The ministry said it played an advisory role to ensure that milk produced by farmers was hygienic for processors.

"The processor (FDL) buys milk from farmers and milk quality assurance is FDL's requirement for quality milk processing.

"This is public good requirement governed by the Pure Food Act."

The ministry said milk price was imposed by the buyer so pricing was beyond the ministry's responsibility.

"Milk price is determined by the producer and the buyers."

Last month, this newspaper published a series of stories highlighting the plight of the group of farmers in the inland of Vatukoula facing issues of raw milk delivery, milk rejection and the lack of resources.