Board clears air on land claims issue

THE iTaukei Land Trust Board's general manager Tevita Kuruvakadua has confirmed that the land known as Bulileka, with an area of 212 acres, is a state freehold land and administered by the director of lands.

The piece of land is the current location of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces barracks in Vaturekuka, Labasa.

Some elders of the mataqali (landowning unit) Qawaicolo in Bulileka Village in the tikina (district) of Labasa had claimed earlier this week that the land belonged to them and they needed their share of land back.

Responding to questions sent by this newspaper, Mr Kuruvakadua said the land was outside the iTaukei Land Trust Board jurisdiction.

"We cannot assist the mataqali with a share of money from that land because it is a state freehold land and administered by the director of lands," he said.

"The land is owned by the State and is not owned by the landowners who are putting forward their claims in this case.

"The main issue here is that the land is a state freehold and it is owned by the State and the landowners do not have any right to use it as yet or qualify for any lease monies from this land being questioned."

Mr Kuruvakadua said the land was purchased by the colonial secretary in 1908 from the landowners of mataqali Qawa for 32 pounds.

"If there is any lease on this land, the lease monies will be received and administered by the director of lands," he said.

"The Government is under no obligation to return these lands to the iTaukei landowners as it was purchased from them and the land is now state freehold land.

"As we know, the reversion of such land to the iTaukei landowners has currently been put on hold by the Government."