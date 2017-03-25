Fiji Time: 4:28 PM on Saturday 25 March

Sisters die in house fire

Luke Rawalai
Saturday, March 25, 2017

THREE sisters died in a house fire in Labasa last night.

The incident happened at Boca in Bulileka around 6pm.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirmed last night that three bodies were recovered from the house.

A relative of the three girls said they were at home with their brother while the parents were at work when the fire started about 6pm.

He said the girls were in Year 9, Year 7 and Year 6.

He said his nephew was in a critical condition at the Labasa Hospital.

"The three bedroom corrugated iron and timber house was destroyed by the fire. No one knows how the fire started and houses in the settlement are quite far from each other.

"Police removed the girls bodies after 10pm," said the relative.








