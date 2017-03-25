Fiji Time: 4:28 PM on Saturday 25 March

Less income from sea catch

Serafina Silaitoga
Saturday, March 25, 2017

THE ban on usage of underwater breathing apparatus (UBA) has pinched the pockets of fishermen along the coast of Udu.

Fishermen in this area have seen a vast difference in their weekly income.

For those at Qaranivai Village in Macuata, a night's catch used to earn them $1000 before the ban of UBA. Qaranivai fisherman Tevita Eparama has been forced to reorganise the budget of his family so he can meet expenses.

"It's really tough now especially after the ban of UBA," he said.

"We used to earn $1000 over night when we go out fishing because we used to dive deep into the ocean where the best A-grade fish live. A-grade fish brings in a lot of money but now we just have to fish on the surface and shallow waters which does not have the best fish."

Mr Eparama said it now took a week to earn $1000.

However, Udu district rep Maikeli Sauwaqa said that despite the impact, the protection of their qoliqoli remained paramount.

The ban was introduced last year to protect sea slugs, especially sea cucumbers that have rapidly

declined in numbers.

Eparama:

"So when we come back from fishing overnight, we head straight to Labasa market to sell," he said.

"Now, we have to pack our fish in ice and take it to the market after a few days because it's quite a distance from Qaranivai and we don't want to waste money on hiring vehicles."

The situation has also seen a slight rise in fish prices in the market.

This raised concerns with the Ministry of Fisheries and civil societies resulting in the ban of UBA.








