Solar power for school

A PRIMARY school about 115 kilometres from Labasa Town will finally get its supply of solar electricity.

Coboi Sanatan Dharam School will be given a $25,000 project that will also benefit 140 people in the community.

The assistance by the University of Fiji in partnership with MV Solar Fiji Ltd will be free of charge.

The university's executive director finance Ravineet Sami said the identification of the project was after a meeting with school head Ramesh Kumar, who had requested assistance.

"I had a meeting with MV Solar Fiji Limited to discuss the possibility of assisting the school and late yesterday, we were able to finalise support for this project," he said.

The university has also described the gift as part of its mission to have renewable energy through solar systems in communities.

School headteacher Mr Kumar thanked the university for its assistance.

"The solar project would allow teachers and students to have access to the internet. photocopy machine and computers," he said.

School of Science and Technology staff Doctor Anirudh Singh said the initiative was well aligned with the recent introduction of its Masters in Renewable Energy Management (MREM) program.

"One of the main

aims of this two-year MSc program in Renewable Energy is to train local expertise in the assessment and design of such small-scale renewable energy projects for our rural electrification needs."

"This supports environmental preservation and solar is proven technology for sustainable development across tropics and is cost effective as well.

"Work will be done on time and light will be provided to work extra hours at night and the working environment will be conducive to learning atmosphere," Dr Singh said.