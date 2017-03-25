NFP dairy proposal rejected

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Attorney-General and Minister for Economy, Public Enterprises, Civil Services and Communications Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum at Parliament in Suva yesterday. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

A MOTION by National Federation Party (NFP) leader Professor Biman Prasad for Parliament to agree on a rehabilitation package to ensure the vibrancy and vitality of the dairy industry was defeated in Parliament yesterday.

In moving the motion, Prof Prasad said the plight of the dairy industry and dairy farmers was an example of another government reform or policy that failed to meet its objective.

"The reality of our dairy industry is excruciatingly painful," he said.

"An average of 80 million litres of milk is consumed each year.

"Our dairy industry is producing less than 10m litres of milk annually.

"This means that 70m litres of milk either liquid or in powdered form is imported." Prof Prasad claimed Fiji was only producing 12.5 per cent of Fiji's total milk consumption, while 87.5 per cent was imported.

"What does this mean for our dairy industry, dairy farmers and the monopolistic Fiji Dairy Limited? Does it mean that it is making a loss or is technical insolvent?

"Are our dairy farmers struggling to survive?"

He told Parliament that dairy farmers were genuinely struggling to earn a decent livelihood.

Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said the Government was actually providing an uplift to the dairy industry and had been doing so since 2012.

"To encourage our dairy farmers to grow, encourage an environment for the dairy farmers to be able to grow and that is actually the processing of the milk," he said.