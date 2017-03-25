FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

/ Front page / News

ARE you a 'nagonchee'?

A friend of Beachcomber's who thought she had heard it all got a non-academic lesson from a gathering of scholars who were in Lautoka this week for an international conference commemorating 100 years since the end of the indentured labour system.

We all know a person who drinks too much alcohol is called an alcoholic.

But what do you call a person who drinks copious amounts of yaqona?

A nagonchee!

Yes. If you haven't heard it before, you know it now.

While the origins of the word is yet to be established, Beachcomber recalls hearing it many moons ago around the yasayasa, uttered by Fijians of Indian descent.

So the next time you meet someone who is renowned for indulging in the murky brown liquid, as evidenced by his or her scale-like skin, red eyes and gnarled hands and feet, please label them by their correct name.

It is a term used by Fijians of Indian descent for grog swipers only.