Fiji Time: 4:27 PM on Saturday 25 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

The Editor
Saturday, March 25, 2017

ARE you a 'nagonchee'?

A friend of Beachcomber's who thought she had heard it all got a non-academic lesson from a gathering of scholars who were in Lautoka this week for an international conference commemorating 100 years since the end of the indentured labour system.

We all know a person who drinks too much alcohol is called an alcoholic.

But what do you call a person who drinks copious amounts of yaqona?

A nagonchee!

Yes. If you haven't heard it before, you know it now.

While the origins of the word is yet to be established, Beachcomber recalls hearing it many moons ago around the yasayasa, uttered by Fijians of Indian descent.

So the next time you meet someone who is renowned for indulging in the murky brown liquid, as evidenced by his or her scale-like skin, red eyes and gnarled hands and feet, please label them by their correct name.

It is a term used by Fijians of Indian descent for grog swipers only.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65090.6319
JPY 54.714051.7140
GBP 0.38790.3799
EUR 0.45160.4396
NZD 0.69980.6668
AUD 0.64240.6174
USD 0.48950.4725

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 24th, March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 3-way battle
  2. Sisters die in house fire
  3. Taveuni out of competition
  4. Marist prunes winners
  5. NFP dairy proposal rejected
  6. Dam gives way
  7. Baber updates 7s list
  8. Marist 7s: Tuwai's Newnet gets second semis spot
  9. Board clears air on land claims issue
  10. Ice impresses on sevens return

Top Stories this Week

  1. Shock after brutal attack Tuesday (21 Mar)
  2. Students sent home Tuesday (21 Mar)
  3. Man rapes wife, jailed Tuesday (21 Mar)
  4. Uni urges Fijians to apply for NZ grants Monday (20 Mar)
  5. 7s star told don't reoffend Friday (24 Mar)
  6. Landowners demand $20m compensation from State Thursday (23 Mar)
  7. RKS retains Tailevu Zone title Wednesday (22 Mar)
  8. Concerns over explicit online pictures Tuesday (21 Mar)
  9. QVS blue ribbon king to miss Coke Games Wednesday (22 Mar)
  10. Minister issues maternity benefits warning Tuesday (21 Mar)