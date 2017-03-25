Land use motion out

/ Front page / News

A MOTION by Opposition parliamentarian Mosese Bulitavu calling on the iTaukei Land Trust Board (TLTB) to explore innovative options for land use to help develop small and medium mataqali enterprises was defeated in Parliament yesterday.

While moving the motion, Mr Bulitavu said TLTB locked indigenous people into a role of passive providers of land rather than active entrepreneurial owners.

This, he said, contributed to the retardation of commercial participation of indigenous people because as passive recipients of lease money, iTaukei landowners were not encouraged to develop their commercial farming skills and not expand their business acumen.

"Given that iTaukei entrepreneurs are lost in the private sector, it is therefore highly recommended that TLTB set up a Business Unit," he said.

"This is to help develop small and medium mataqali enterprises and then explore innovative options for land use that will generate more income through the established mataqali SMEs."

Mr Bainimarama said the grant given under the SME scheme that was labelled as a vote buying technique by the Opposition was what was assisting iTaukei landowners in creating opportunities for them to succeed in establishing small and medium enterprises.

"There can be no questions to the TLTB board in partnership with my Government as it already takes the development of micro and small enterprises for our landowners very seriously," he said.

"To suggest that there is a need for greater effort and attention to be given in this area is to ignore the tremendous developments already ongoing.

"The resources and the support are already there for our landowners to seize upon commercial opportunities. We have created an enabling environment. We've put the foundation in place for our landowners to take up the ball to run with it.

"We've done so because we believe in their ambition, we believe in their dreams and we believe in their abilities to make them a reality.

In defeating the motion, Mr Bainimarama said Government would continue to support iTaukei landowners and there was really no need for the motion to be entertained in Parliament.

Twenty-seven MPs voted against the motion while 15 voted in support and eight did not vote.