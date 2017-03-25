Fiji Time: 4:29 PM on Saturday 25 March

Akbar: HPV vaccine safe

Aqela Susu
Saturday, March 25, 2017

THE death of a 14-year-old girl after administering the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination at her school in Savusavu last month is not associated with the vaccine.

This was revealed by Health and Medical Services Minister Rosy Akbar in Parliament yesterday.

The girl was discovered dead inside her home at Korovesi in Savusavu the same day she was vaccinated.

Ms Akbar said there had never been any deaths related to the vaccine since its introduction in 2013.

"The tragic death of the girl in Savusavu has not been linked to this vaccine. So creating more fear in the public regarding the safety of this vaccine will not do us any good," she said.

"A review has been undertaken to prove the safety of the vaccine and we have tried to put a rest to the fears that the parents and the community have raised."

The HPV vaccine protects against cervical cancer, which is a major killer for women.

Ms Akbar said a review was undertaken by the World Health Organization in 2014 and revealed that the vaccine was safe and effective. Therefore, she said the ministry would continue offering the vaccination to young Fijian girls under its national immunization program.








