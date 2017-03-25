Fiji Time: 4:29 PM on Saturday 25 March

Delta homes exposed to erosion

Aqela Susu
Saturday, March 25, 2017

SOME houses in several villages on the lower reaches of the Rewa River delta are highly exposed to erosion.

Opposition Leader Ro Teimumu Kepa said if there was nothing done, then all these houses would end up in the river.

She highlighted this during one of the questions to Minister for Agriculture, Rural and Maritime Development and National Disaster Management Inia Seruiratu in Parliament yesterday.

Ro Teimumu said if there was a sea wall constructed along these villages, they would not be seeking effective river bank protection to safeguard their homes from eroding into the river.

However, Mr Seruiratu said the issue of rising sea level and river bank protections were two different things.

He said they were dealing with the issue of river bank protection and it was work in progress.

Mr Seruiratu also said their main focus now was the Sigatoka River.

"We cannot fight nature, only nature adjusts well," he said.

"We have solutions; ecological solutions and technology-based engineering solutions, unfortunately in most of these instances ecological solutions will never work, but because of the changing weather patterns and the intensity as well, it is reoccurring."








