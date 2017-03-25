Fiji Time: 4:28 PM on Saturday 25 March

Dam gives way

Aqela Susu
Saturday, March 25, 2017

THE red sea colours evident in waters at Nasarawaqa, Naibulu and Nakalou in Macuata two weeks ago was caused by a wash plant retention dam that collapsed and discharged heavy sedimentations and runoffs into rivers and creeks.

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Faiyaz Koya clarified this in Parliament yesterday.

Mr Koya confirmed that a team from the Mineral Resources Department inspected the Aurum Bauxite Mine site at Naibulu in Dreketi a week ago and found that the dam collapsed after continuous rainfall occurring for the past two weeks.

He said this was a natural process during heavy rainfall as surface runoff found its way into natural waterways with sedimentation.

"The company has put in place on site surface drainage system that allows all surface water to drain into a settling pond, with series of silt screens located randomly along the main drain, before being discharged into the adjoining creek," he said.

"Similarly, processing water from the wash plant discharges into a retention dam and water collected is either recycled or is discharged to the adjoining creek only if quality is acceptable.

"During periods of heavy rain when water volumes increases in retention dams, the company normally discharges water to the adjoining creeks."

Mr Koya said the mine ceased operation soon after the dam collapsed and resumed work last Monday. He said the department had also put in place measures to address the situation.








