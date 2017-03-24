Marist proud of platform

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image First Light Taveuni I celebrate winning 21-0 against Marist II in the final match of Day 1 at the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s. Picture: LICE MOVONO

Update: 9:16PM FIRST Light Taveuni knocked Marist 2 down a notch at the final match of the first round of eliminations to end day 1 of the 41st Fiji Bitter Marist 7s.

The garden island team showed fine form when they beat the host club team 21-0 and were one of only 7 teams who remained unbeaten through the pool play of the tournament.

Fiji 7s coach Gareth Baber, national trainer Naca Cawani and key players of the national team were at the tournament to hunt for potential inclusions into the Asian leg of the HSBC World Rugby 7s series.

Baber said the tournament with its 201 matches and 80 (64 main, 8 oldies and 8 womens) teams was a wonderful platform to witness various Fijian styles of rugby.

"We were looking for new players with a point of difference to offer. We have seen some good players already and we are looking forward to seeing more," the coach said.

Tournament organiser Lawrence Tikarama said they took seriously their proud role of providing a platform for raw rugby talent.

The results of the first eliminations are as follows:

Tabadamu Blue 43-0 Side Float Midland,

First Light two 14-10 QVSOB,

Police White 31-0 Covenant rugby,

Army Green 33-14 Army Red,

Coastal Ratu Filise 36 BLK Rangers 7

Seniboro 7 Trail blazers 12

Police Blue 10 Hideaway Hurricanes 0

Deuba Rugby 5- Silverwaters Babas 10

Can Do Generation 12- Wadigi 10

New Born Waibasaga 12- Coastal Filise 2-7

First LANDING 7- Tokatoka Sharks 5

Big Bula Water Park Tovolea 45- Raiwasa Rugby 0

New Net Yasawa 17-Waimanu 12

Kombat Uluinakau 28- Navy 5

Shipping Service 7- Nasonini Babas 17

First Light Taveuni one 21- Marist two 0

2 Elimination round teams

New Born Waibasaga vs Army Green

Silverwaters vs Tokatoka Sharks

Police Blue vs New Net Yasawa

Trail Blazers vs Shipping Service Suva Stallion

Tabadamu vs First Flight 1

Wadigi vs Water Park Tovolea

First Light 2 vs Kombat Uluinakau

Police White vs Ratu Filise 1