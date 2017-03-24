Marist proud of platform

Update: 9:16PM FIRST Light Taveuni knocked Marist 2 down a notch at the final match of the first round of eliminations to end day 1 of the 41st Fiji Bitter Marist 7s.
The garden island team showed fine form when they beat the
host club team 21-0 and were one of only 7 teams who remained unbeaten through
the pool play of the tournament.
Fiji 7s coach Gareth Baber, national trainer Naca Cawani and
key players of the national team were at the tournament to hunt for potential
inclusions into the Asian leg of the HSBC World Rugby 7s series.
Baber said the tournament with its 201 matches and 80 (64
main, 8 oldies and 8 womens) teams was a wonderful platform to witness various
Fijian styles of rugby.
"We were looking for new players with a point of difference
to offer. We have seen some good players already and we are looking forward to
seeing more," the coach said.
Tournament organiser Lawrence Tikarama said they took seriously their proud role of providing a platform for raw rugby talent.
The results of the
first eliminations are as follows:
Tabadamu Blue 43-0 Side Float Midland,
First Light two 14-10 QVSOB,
Police White 31-0 Covenant rugby,
Army Green 33-14 Army Red,
Coastal Ratu Filise 36 BLK Rangers 7
Seniboro 7 Trail blazers 12
Police Blue 10 Hideaway Hurricanes 0
Deuba Rugby 5- Silverwaters Babas 10
Can Do Generation 12- Wadigi 10
New Born Waibasaga 12- Coastal Filise 2-7
First LANDING 7- Tokatoka Sharks 5
Big Bula Water Park Tovolea 45- Raiwasa Rugby 0
New Net Yasawa 17-Waimanu 12
Kombat Uluinakau 28- Navy 5
Shipping Service 7- Nasonini Babas 17
First Light Taveuni one 21- Marist two 0
2 Elimination round teams
New Born Waibasaga vs Army Green
Silverwaters vs Tokatoka Sharks
Police Blue vs New Net Yasawa
Trail Blazers vs Shipping Service Suva Stallion
Tabadamu vs First Flight 1
Wadigi vs Water Park Tovolea
First Light 2 vs Kombat Uluinakau
Police White vs Ratu Filise 1