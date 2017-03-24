National development plan consultations continues

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:14PM FIJI'S Ministry of Economy will continue with public consultations on the National Development Plan in the Western Division today.

The consultations are two fold and discuss both the Government's 20-year and five-year plans.

The ministry's acting chief economist, Ovini Ralulu, said he hoped people would turn up in numbers at consultation venues to discuss their concerns.

This afternoon, the consultation team was at the Lautoka market.

West consultations venues:

March 28

- 5pm-8pm: Ba Town Hall.

March 31

- 12pm-2pm: Bukuya cillage community hall.

March 29 - Ra

- 10am-1pm George Shiu Raj Building;

- 5pm-8pm: Tobu Community Hall;

- 5pm-8pm: Navuavua Community hall;

March 30

- 5pm-8pm: Ra Provincial Meeting Room;

- 5pm-8pm: Namarai Community Hall.