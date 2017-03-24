Fiji Time: 11:23 PM on Friday 24 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

National development plan consultations continues

KALESI MELE
Friday, March 24, 2017

Update: 5:14PM FIJI'S Ministry of Economy will continue with public consultations on the National Development Plan in the Western Division today.

The consultations are two fold and discuss both the Government's 20-year and five-year plans.

The ministry's acting chief economist, Ovini Ralulu, said he hoped people would turn up in numbers at consultation venues to discuss their concerns.

This afternoon, the consultation team was at the Lautoka market.

West consultations venues:

March 28

- 5pm-8pm: Ba Town Hall.

March 31

- 12pm-2pm: Bukuya cillage community hall.

March 29 - Ra

- 10am-1pm George Shiu Raj Building;

- 5pm-8pm: Tobu Community Hall;

- 5pm-8pm: Navuavua Community hall;

March 30

- 5pm-8pm: Ra Provincial Meeting Room;

- 5pm-8pm: Namarai Community Hall.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65090.6319
JPY 54.714051.7140
GBP 0.38790.3799
EUR 0.45160.4396
NZD 0.69980.6668
AUD 0.64240.6174
USD 0.48950.4725

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 24th, March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 7s star told don't reoffend
  2. 'Rich kids', $13m in trust fund
  3. Kicked out
  4. Man lodges complaint against police station
  5. Moneylenders warned
  6. 242 nursing vacancies
  7. Lack of jobs top concern
  8. Khan probe continues
  9. Fijian identity 'unifies'
  10. Luveni offers condolences

Top Stories this Week

  1. Shock after brutal attack Tuesday (21 Mar)
  2. Students sent home Tuesday (21 Mar)
  3. Man rapes wife, jailed Tuesday (21 Mar)
  4. Uni urges Fijians to apply for NZ grants Monday (20 Mar)
  5. Landowners demand $20m compensation from State Thursday (23 Mar)
  6. RKS retains Tailevu Zone title Wednesday (22 Mar)
  7. Concerns over explicit online pictures Tuesday (21 Mar)
  8. QVS blue ribbon king to miss Coke Games Wednesday (22 Mar)
  9. Minister issues maternity benefits warning Tuesday (21 Mar)
  10. Stars back Tuesday (21 Mar)