Seven remain unbeaten

LICE MOVONO
Friday, March 24, 2017

Update: 5:10PM SEVEN teams remain unbeaten as the pool matches of the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s ended this afternoon.

Teams with former and current Fiji 7s players have helped advance their teams to the top of their pools giving them a place in the elimination part of the tournament, which began this hour at Laucala.

Standing at the top of the unbeaten teams are two time defending champions Tabadamu Blue led by former national rep Setefano Cakau.

Army Green with the services of Isake Katonibau, who is on national coach Gareth Baber's radar remain standing.

Also advancing is Newnet Yasawa who has off-loading King Pio Tuwai. 

Not so surprising in the line up is Police Blue whose speed out back was boosted with the inclusion of the fastest man in the South Pacific, Banuve Tabakaucoro.

New 7s sensation and winner of the Mana Whey Coral Coast 7s First Light Taveuni also won all three of their pool games to get into the eliminations.

Setareki Bituniyata's Uluinakau team is the sixth team to advance unbeaten at the pool matches along with Police White who has in their arsenal former national 7s rep Manueli Laqai.








