Resources mobility, funding crucial for SDGs delivery

Update: 5:06PM THE Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are expected to bring profound transformation in sustainable development.

Economic adviser Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat Dr Raymond Prasad stressed this in his opinion piece on the role of Regionalism in Financing Development in the Pacific.

He said to deliver on the SDGs effectively would require vast mobilisation of resources with associated funding, organisation and allocation, and the strengthening and building of genuine partnerships and institutional capacities.

"We have recorded mixed outcomes in reaching the Millennium Development Goals, and it is crucial that we are well-equipped to deliver on the SDGs," Dr Prasad said.

"Financing options determine how we can effectively invest in people, institutions, technology and infrastructure, which are necessary for development, and have a critical role to play in meeting development challenges."

However, he stressed that the financing for sustainable development remained the biggest challenge for forum island countries.

He reiterated what the current chair of the United Nations General Assembly Ambassador Peter Thomson said in Suva last week that the achievement of the SDGs was reliant on development finance as a means of implementation, and that they are intrinsically linked to the Addis Abba Action Agenda on Financing for Development, COP negotiations on climate Change and Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Management.

Mr Thomson had provided a broad overview of the development challenges in achieving the SDGs.

Meanwhile, Dr Prasad said the development finance landscape varied significantly from country to country, reflecting the economic size and structure, political relationship with development partners, sources of revenue generation, and the nature of inherent vulnerabilities and fragilities.

"For instance, the Forum's smaller island states (Cook Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Kiribati, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Republic of Marshall Islands, and Tuvalu) are dollarised economies and rely heavily on the grant arrangements with their respective metropolitan donors," Dr Prasad said.

"The relatively larger economies in the Pacific have a comparatively broader economic base, and able to generate independent sources of financing."

He said a preliminary survey of the provident/superannuation funds, trust funds, and sovereign wealth funds in the region, highlighted that forum island countries in total own around $US7billion in financial assets.

The Forum Economic Ministers will meet in early April at the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat in Suva to consider options for development financing.