Tackling height at Marist 7s concerns Baber

LICE MOVONO
Friday, March 24, 2017

Update: 4:44PM THE height of tackles rugby players are making at the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s was of some concern for Fiji 7s coach Gareth Baber.

Watching the tournament with intent to find players who might bring something different to the game, Coach Baber said the biggest tournament in the country with 64 teams playing from 8am to 7pm was phenomenal.

"Yes, I have been very impressed so far. I am looking for new players obviously but specifically for someone who brings a point of difference in the way they play the game," Baber told Fiji Times Online

"We are also looking for players with high fitness levels to be able to cope with the high stress 7s environment."

The periodic rain gave the players a tougher platform to prove themselves but the coach said it was also creating a different style of rugby for him and national trainer Naca Cawanibuka to watch.

While the coach had seen some good players already and could be seen paying particular attention to some teams who had won recent tournaments, he said there was a need for tougher controls on the tackles.

"I am much concerned about the heights of tackles. I think we need to be harder on that," Baber said.

"Obviously, it's a habit forming and the rest of the world are playing a much lower-based game. 

"I would like to see that change over the weekend."

Baber, Cawanibuka and some key members of the Fiji 7s team were part of the hunt for new talent at the tournament.

"I have seen some good players already and I'm looking forward to seeing more. I have seen all those players who have been released back to their clubs. 

"I am looking at them all to see what kind of final selection I can make for Hong Kong, Singapore and Malaysia."

While he admitted to paying attention to Isake Katonibau, Pio Tuwai, William Ryder and Banuve Tabakaucoro, he confirmed his selection was looking across the board to the top performers of the season and how they play at the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s.








