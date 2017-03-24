Fiji Time: 11:22 PM on Friday 24 March

Trio denies killing fisherman

LITIA CAVA
Friday, March 24, 2017

Update: 4:31PM THE three men charged with the murder of a fisherman at Lokia in Rewa earlier this year pleaded not guilty to the charge in the High Court in Suva today.

Waisea Motonivalu, Niko Baleiwariki and Eroni Raivani are charged with one count each of murder and one count each of aggravated robbery.

Mr Motonivalu pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated robbery while Mr Baleiwariki and Mr Raivani denied both charges.

The three men were alleged to have brutally assaulted Jai Prasad before stealing his 15hp Yamaha outboard engine.

The matter has been adjourned to March 10.








