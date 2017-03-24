Fiji Time: 11:23 PM on Friday 24 March

MOU to drive visitor arrivals

TIMOCI VULA
Friday, March 24, 2017

Update: 4:15PM FIJI'S national airline Fiji Airways has signed a memorandum of understanding with Tourism Fiji that is anticipated to provide a platform to drive visitor arrivals to our shore.

The agreement will enable both institutions to work more efficiently and effectively together.

A joint statement issued this afternoon stated that a focus of the MOU was working together to capitalise on the new Fiji Airways routes - Adelaide, Singapore and San Francisco - through strategic marketing activities.

Fiji Airways executive general manager Sales and Marketing Andrew Stanbury said both institutions had always worked together at home and abroad through its regional teams.

"This MOU further strengthens and aligns the way we work together globally. Our goal here is the same, to grow Fijian tourism in both traditional and new markets," Mr Stanbury said.

Tourism Fiji CEO Matthew Stoeckel said the agreement provided the framework for respective global teams to deliver campaigns together.

"The partnership will provide Fiji with an edge over other destinations as we will be able to plan, execute and optimise our marketing activities in key markets more efficiently and effectively," Mr Stoeckel said. 

The implementation of the activities within the MOU had already commenced.

It has been confirmed that both organisations would benefit from closer cooperation via joint marketing and promotional exercises, including sharing of relevant data.








