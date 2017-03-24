Fire disrupts Marist 7s

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fire officers vacating players and spectators at the ANZ Stadium earlier today. Picture: LICE MOVONO

Update: 4:00PM THE biggest rugby tournament in Fiji was disrupted twice today when false fire calls were made.

The Fiji Bitter Marist 7s with 300 plus volunteers running 201 matches over four fields at Laucala Bay were put on hold when National Fire Authority officers called off matches twice.

Tournament organising committee chairperson Lawrence Tikarama said the fire alarms had delayed the tournament.

"We have had two disruptions today, unfortunately that has put our games back by 45 minutes. Thankfully there is no financial cost to the tournament as the cost of the fire calls were born by the venue owners, the Fiji Sports Council," Tikaram said.

"This happened to the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s before but we are working hard and will continue to ensure the smooth running of the business."

Tikaram said tournament organisers prioritised safety concerns but admits the calls have affected the running of the business.

He said they had asked the NFA to keep officers on stand by to ensure there were no further disruptions.

"We are dedicated to providing a platform for grassroots rugby to showcase raw talent and we will continue to work hard to do that."

Meanwhile, fire officers dispatched to the ANZ National Stadium confirmed the calls were both false alarms.

Sub-officer Akuila Nasi whose team attended to the calls indicated the fire alarms were activated at a manual call point which had been cracked open.

Meanwhile, the tournament continues tomorrow at the ANZ National Stadium and Buckhurst park.