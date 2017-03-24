Fiji Time: 11:23 PM on Friday 24 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Revelation: 8000 Fijians suffer from epilepsy

VISHAAL KUMAR
Friday, March 24, 2017

Update: 3:56PM NEARLY 8000 people in the country suffer from epilepsy, says Dr Shrish Acharya.

Dr Acharya, a consultant physician at the CWM hospital, made this revelation while officiating at the commemoration of Epilepsy Fiji (Purple Day) today in Suva.

He said people who suffered from the disease faced a lot of stigma in the communities.

"Today's main purpose is to create awareness and encourage people to talk more about the issues related to epilepsy," Dr Acharya said.

He also mentioned the importance of taking the right first aid steps when a person had a seizure.

"People must follow the proper first aid steps. If a person has a seizure, firstly cushion the person's head and then what they should do is to gently place the person in the recovery position when the seizure has finished."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65090.6319
JPY 54.714051.7140
GBP 0.38790.3799
EUR 0.45160.4396
NZD 0.69980.6668
AUD 0.64240.6174
USD 0.48950.4725

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 24th, March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 7s star told don't reoffend
  2. 'Rich kids', $13m in trust fund
  3. Kicked out
  4. Man lodges complaint against police station
  5. Moneylenders warned
  6. 242 nursing vacancies
  7. Lack of jobs top concern
  8. Khan probe continues
  9. Fijian identity 'unifies'
  10. Luveni offers condolences

Top Stories this Week

  1. Shock after brutal attack Tuesday (21 Mar)
  2. Students sent home Tuesday (21 Mar)
  3. Man rapes wife, jailed Tuesday (21 Mar)
  4. Uni urges Fijians to apply for NZ grants Monday (20 Mar)
  5. Landowners demand $20m compensation from State Thursday (23 Mar)
  6. RKS retains Tailevu Zone title Wednesday (22 Mar)
  7. Concerns over explicit online pictures Tuesday (21 Mar)
  8. QVS blue ribbon king to miss Coke Games Wednesday (22 Mar)
  9. Minister issues maternity benefits warning Tuesday (21 Mar)
  10. Stars back Tuesday (21 Mar)