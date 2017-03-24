Revelation: 8000 Fijians suffer from epilepsy

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:56PM NEARLY 8000 people in the country suffer from epilepsy, says Dr Shrish Acharya.

Dr Acharya, a consultant physician at the CWM hospital, made this revelation while officiating at the commemoration of Epilepsy Fiji (Purple Day) today in Suva.

He said people who suffered from the disease faced a lot of stigma in the communities.

"Today's main purpose is to create awareness and encourage people to talk more about the issues related to epilepsy," Dr Acharya said.

He also mentioned the importance of taking the right first aid steps when a person had a seizure.

"People must follow the proper first aid steps. If a person has a seizure, firstly cushion the person's head and then what they should do is to gently place the person in the recovery position when the seizure has finished."