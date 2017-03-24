OWF: Cikamatana's performance the greatest in Oceania

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:27PM SEVENTEEN-year-old Fijian weightlifter Eilleen Cikamatana has been hailed by Oceania Weightlifting Federation (OWF) after she produced what was described by OWF as one of the greatest performance by a female weightlifter in the Oceania region.

Cikamatana recently competed at last weekend's Australian Open International and Commonwealth Games Qualification event that was held in Melbourne.

OWF general secretary Paul Coffa said Cikamatana clean and jerked an incredible lift of 136kg and established a new Oceania Junior, Oceania Senior, Commonwealth Junior and Commonwealth Senior record.

"Her total of 236 (100kg snatch and 136 clean and jerk) also is a new Oceania Junior and Commonwealth Junior record, which was only 4kg away from the Commonwealth Senior record which stands at 240kg," Coffa said.

According to Coffa, Cikanimatana will be a gold prospect for Fiji in next year's Commonwealth games that will be held in the Gold Coast.