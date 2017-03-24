Fiji Time: 3:12 PM on Friday 24 March

Seed potatoes for distribution in Nadroga-Navosa

FELIX CHAUDHARY
Friday, March 24, 2017

Update: 2:01PM FIJI'S Agriculture Ministry says 14 tonnes of seed potatoes grown last year will be distributed for cultivation in Nadroga-Navosa this year.

Senior research officer Dr Tekini Nakidakida said the Western Division had been identified as one of the priority areas for potato farming because of its favourable soil type and climatic conditions.

He said after four years of research, the Red Pontiac variety had been proven as the most suitable for Fiji's climate.

Fiji imports more than $17million worth of potatoes annually. 








